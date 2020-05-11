Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Los Angeles: County beaches to reopen Wednesday with modifications

Beach visitors will be required to be engaged in some sort of activity in order to be on the sand, such as walking, swimming and surfing.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County beaches will reopen on Wednesday for active recreational activities after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beach visitors will be required to be engaged in some sort of activity in order to be on the sand, such as walking, swimming and surfing. In other words sunbathing, sitting on the sand, setting up canopies and picnicking will all be off limits, according to the Department of Beaches and Harbors.

Beach parking lots will remain closed, as will the beach bike path and all piers and boardwalks. Those who visit will also have to wear face coverings and maintain a six-foot buffer between themselves and others under continued physical distancing requirements.



WATCH: Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
California just began to move into Phase 2 of reopening Friday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom hinted the next stage could be just on the horizon.



RELATED: Orange County beaches allowed to reopen for active recreation

On March 22, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he was shutting down parking at city beaches and closing sports recreation facilities in Los Angeles County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The county loosened its health restrictions Friday, allow select retail businesses to reopen with curbside service.

Florists, toy stores, book stores, clothing retailers, sporting goods stores and music shops can reopen for pickup orders only.
Car dealers are also be allowed to reopen but with strict physical-distancing and infection-control measures in showrooms.

RELATED: Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next

The county reopened its expansive hiking trail system Saturday, except for the popular Runyon Canyon trails, although visitors will be required to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet apart. Large groups will also be prohibited.

Golf courses reopened Saturday, with restrictions on groups and activities.

But even as the health orders are eased back, authorities continue to warn that people who leave their homes need to continue wearing face coverings and must maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.

County parks, which were going to be closed for Mother's Day, will be remain open for such uses as walking jogging and leisure time outdoors for individuals or families.
However, the county's four botanical gardens - the county Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens and Virginia Robinson Gardens - will all be closed on Sunday.

Also being kept closed for now is the private Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino.

City News Service contributed to this report.
