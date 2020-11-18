LA County could reissue safer-at-home order, restrict restaurants to takeout-only if surge in COVID cases continues, officials say

Speaking at a virtual news conference, county Public Health Director said a safer-at-home order could again be issued if the five-day average of COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,500 or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000 per day. That order would remain in effect for at least three weeks.
If those same criteria are met, an overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is possible, with an exemption for essential and emergency workers.
On-site dining would again be prohibited at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars if the five-day average of cases rises to more than 4,000 or if hospitalizations exceed 1,750 per day, Ferrer said. Such non-essential establishments would be limited to pickup and delivery only.
