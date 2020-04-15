Coronavirus Los Angeles update: LA County officials report 17 additional deaths, 1,491 new cases

Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news
April 20, 2020
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that an additional 42 people in California have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,208. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 30,978. Newsom also confirmed that the state recorded 3,257 hospitalized patients and 1,196 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
The governor also announced that about 70,000 students across the state will begin receiving computers, laptops, tablets and other devices this week as Google and other tech companies assist the state in combating the digital divide among families amid school closures.
Newsom also said Sacramento officials are looking to convert seven school buses into mobile hot spots for students by May 1. If the effort is successful, the trial could be expanded, according to the governor.
4 a.m.
More coronavirus testing sites are opening up across L.A. County Monday. Drive-thru testing will be offered at PIH Health Whittier Hospital, where it's open by appointment. A second drive-thru testing site is also starting at noon at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The county is teaming up with PIH Health to bring mobile testing sites to the people living in the city of Bell and MacArthur Park.
And starting Tuesday, the city of Torrance will offer in-home testing for its most at-risk seniors, those 65 and older with underlying health conditions. The swab tests will be given by the Torrance Fire Department. It will only take about five to 10 minutes and results will be available within four days. Appointments are available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
4 a.m.
El Monte is now offering free taxi rides to essential businesses in the city. Fiesta Taxi will offer rides Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. People 18 and over can get free rides to places like the grocery store, doctors appointments or the COVID-19 testing site at the San Gabriel Airport. Drivers will give masks to passengers who don't have one. To get a ride, call 888-710-3392 to schedule a pickup.
April 19, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered a somber State of the City address, saying it feels the city is under attack. He pointed to tough financial times ahead. The coronavirus pandemic, Garcetti said, has badly damaged the city's economy as well as the revenue of city government.
3:40 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths and 334 new cases. The county now has reported 12,341 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 600 deaths.
April 18, 2020
5:30 p.m.
The naval hospital ship USNS Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles is sending 40 members of its medical staff ashore to a skilled nursing home. More than 35% of coronavirus-related deaths in Los Angeles County have been in nursing and assisted living homes.
Last week, Gov. Newsom announced that some healthy residents at those facilities would be transferred to the ship to avoid exposure to the virus.
3 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials on Saturday reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths for a single day, confirming 81 additional deaths and bringing the region's death toll to 576. Officials also confirmed 642 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the county's case total over 12,000.
"Today marks a very sad milestone for our county, we are reporting the highest number of COVID-19 deaths for any one day since the beginning of the pandemic, and our deepest condolences go out to each and every person grieving the loss of their loved ones," county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said in a written statement.
Fifty-six of the people who died were over the age of 65 and 63 people had underlying health conditions.
Among the 498 deaths where race and ethnicity have been identified, 36% were Hispanic/Latino, 29% were white, 17% were Asian and 16% were African-American. The remaining 3% were identified as belonging to another race and/or ethnicity.
April 17, 2020
Los Angeles County public health officials on Friday confirmed an additional 40 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the region's death toll to 495. County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer also confirmed 567 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total cases county to 11,391.
Twenty-eight of the deaths that were announced were in individuals over the age of 65, 19 of which had underlying health conditions. Dr. Ferrer said the county's mortality rate now stands at 4.3%. The death toll includes five healthcare workers in L.A. County.
Dr. Ferrer also released data on COVID-19 cases among expecting mothers across the region. Officials have identified 61 pregnant women who tested positive for the virus, 34% of which are in their third trimester. Ferrer added that 12 of those women have delivered their children and all of them were delivered safely.
County officials also announced a partnership with Airbnb to provide housing to those working on the front lines of the pandemic. The partnership will provide free housing for up to 1,000 health care workers, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.
April 16, 2020
5:15 p.m.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has recently launched a telemedicine program to try to help people with minor medical issues without sending paramedics out to them. The city's emergency dispatch center is staffed with doctors, nurse practitioners and others medical professionals to assist people who call 911 with medical issues that are not immediately life-threatening.
The program had been in development for two years and launched last week. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas says the program has helped free up firefighters and paramedics, as well as lessened their exposure to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
5:30 p.m.
Actor Sean Penn joined Mayor Eric Garcetti at his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday to talk about the work his organization CORE has been doing to support the city. Penn founded Community Organized Relief Effort in 2010 to help respond to the Haiti earthquake and then to other disasters in the United States. Los Angeles city officials say CORE volunteers have been helping at the drive-up testing sites throughout the city, freeing up firefighters for other duties. Penn noted the organization is funded by donations and asked the public for support.
1 p.m.
Health officials confirmed 55 additional coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County and 399 new cases. The total number of cases increased to 10,854 and 455 deaths.
Among the 390 deaths where race and ethnicity have been identified, 16% were African-American, 17% were Asian, 33% were Hispanic/Latino, 31% were white, and 3% identified as belonging to another race and/or ethnicity.
Health officials said among the new COVID-19 cases, 33 were people experiencing homelessness.
About 1,587 patients are hospitalized and 32% of those patients are in the ICU.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that an additional 69 people in California have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 890. He also confirmed that the state recorded 3,141 hospitalized patients and 1,191 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
5 a.m.
The USNS Mercy hospital ship docked in Los Angeles may be able to scale back its medical operation a bit over the next week as the coronavirus workload at area hospitals stabilizes, according to the ship's captain and military documents.
The Mercy will also send about 40 medical staff to a regional skilled nursing facility on Monday, Navy Capt. John Rotruck, the ship's commander, said Wednesday. He added that elderly patients will not be brought to the ship, despite earlier suggestions that could happen.
4:15 a.m.
Long Beach is issuing a new health order to help protect seniors from COVID-19 as an alarming number of deaths in the city have been reported at nursing homes.
Health officials implemented new guidelines to help slow the spread of the potentially deadly infection at nursing homes, including temperatures screenings, limiting entry to facilities to essential personnel such as doctors and nurses, and requiring face coverings for residents and staff inside nursing homes.
4 a.m.
Ten nurses at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica have been suspended with pay for refusing to work with coronavirus patients without N95 masks.
The nurses say they were told surgical masks were enough, and they decided to take a stand after a colleague tested positive for the virus.
Saint John's officials wouldn't comment on the suspensions but said as of Wednesday, nurses caring for coronavirus patients are being given N95 masks.
April 15, 2020
11 p.m.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, concerns mount over a COVID-19 outbreak among the homeless in Los Angeles.
At the Union Rescue Mission in downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, CEO Reverend Andy Bales said over the next three days, they will cut their capacity by half from 1,000 people to just 500.
1 p.m.
Health officials confirmed 42 additional coronavirus deaths in Los Angeles County and 472 new cases. The total number of cases increased to 10,496 and 402 deaths.
Among the 330 deaths where race and ethnicity have been identified, 15% were African-American, 17% were Asian, 34% were Hispanic/Latino, 31% were white, and 2% identified as belonging to another race and/or ethnicity.
Health officials said among the new cases, 28 were people experiencing homelessness.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that a total of 821 people in California have died from coronavirus. Also, he confirmed that the state confirmed 24,424 new COVID-19 cases, along with 1,175 patients in the ICU -- a slight decline from Tuesday. However, the hospitalization rate saw a 1.5% increase from 3,015 patients Tuesday. The governor also said he signed an executive order extending hours for the Employment Development Department call center. The center is now open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Newsom added that 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks.
Independent contractors and people who are self-employed can also apply for unemployment under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, according to Julie Su, secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $125 million in disaster relief assistance for working Californians that will provide financial support to undocumented immigrants impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Newsom said the state will provide $75 million in disaster relief assistance, and Grantmakers Concerned with Immigrants and Refugees -- a network of foundations focused on immigration issues -- have committed to raising an additional $50 million.
6 a.m.
Officials say 116 medical staff personnel aboard the USNS Mercy hospital ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles have been taken to a local base for quarantine. The Navy made the move after seven staff members tested positive for coronavirus. It is not yet clear how they became infected. The Mercy traveled from San Diego last month to help ease the strain on hospitals by providing care for non-coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus crisis: Experts predict 'slow and painful' recovery for San Fernando Valley's economy
6 a.m.
Orange County nonprofits have teamed up to give away free diapers to struggling parents or people who simply can't find them. The Emergency Diaper Assistance Program is expected to help 2,000 kids. The giveaway is every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Magnolia Science Academy in Santa Ana. You can get one package of diapers per child. You do need an appointment first. Head to www.powerofonefoundation.org/diapers to sign up.
5:30 a.m.
To reduce the risk of a coronavirus outbreak in the jail system, L.A. County has released 3,500 nonviolent inmates. The L.A. County public defender says most of the inmates who were let go were awaiting trial, and that the office is also working to reduce the number of juveniles being held in camps and halls by allowing some of them to be put on house arrest.
5 a.m.
Several new coronavirus testing sites are set to open across the Southland. L.A. County will open a new drive-up site in Bellflower at the Civic Center. Anyone who lives in the county and has symptoms can get tested, but you must make an appointment online. Baldwin Park is opening a new site at the Baldwin Park Adult School. It will be open through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Malibu will open a new site Wednesday through Friday at Malibu City Hall. The San Gabriel Valley will open its first mobile testing site at the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte.
4:30 a.m.
There are sweeping changes for weekend farmers markets in Santa Monica. The city will now be combining them all into one market Saturday. The Saturday Pico farmers market at Virginia Park and the Sunday Main Street farmers market will now join the existing downtown farmers market location this Saturday. Shoppers will be able to enter the market on 2nd Street or Arizona Avenue at 3rd Court. The Wednesday downtown farmers market will continue to operate.
4 a.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to reveal his plans Wednesday to start scaling back stay-at-home orders after Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday outlined a framework for lifting the restrictions. Garcetti did not offer specific details regarding the plan during Tuesday's briefing.
April 14, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Los Angeles city and county have expanded their coronavirus testing capacity enough that tests no longer need to be prioritized just for the most vulnerable populations, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday.
The 26 local city-and-county-sponsored testing sites will now offer same-day or next-day testing to anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, Garcetti said.
Last week Garcetti announced that anyone with symptoms could sign up to get tested - but that priority was being given to those 65 and older, people with underlying health conditions, health care professionals and first responders.
Now those centers have expanded their capacity so that no prioritization is necessary. They can now conduct about 9,400 tests per day. They will have conducted 50,000 tests in less than a month after the first one opened.
Those centers are in addition to testing being conducted at hospitals and other private medical providers and clinics.
1 p.m.
Health officials reported 40 additional deaths and 670 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County. The total number of cases increased to 10,047 and 360 deaths. The deaths reported on Tuesday were the highest in a single day in Los Angeles County. The mortality rate increased to 3.6%.
For the 292 deaths where race and ethnicity have already been identified, 16% of those who died were African-American, 17% were Asian, 34% percent were Latino/Hispanic, 32% were white and 2% identified as belonging to a different race or ethnicity.
Health officials said among the new cases were about 26 people experiencing homelessness.
4 a.m.
A new walk-in coronavirus testing site opens at the Kedren Community Health Center in South L.A., bringing the number of testing sites across L.A. County to about two dozen. So far, more than 46,000 people have been tested. L.A. County has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state.
Librarians making face masks for LA County workers amid coronavirus pandemic
Testing sites in Montclair and at the Perris Fairgrounds in Riverside County are also set to open Tuesday.
12 a.m.
Like in many other cities, face coverings are now mandatory in Costa Mesa. The order went into effect at midnight. People must now wear face coverings whenever they're in public and during essential activities such as grocery shopping and visiting the pharmacy.
The order also requires workers at essential businesses to wear face coverings on the job.
12 a.m.
Essential workers and customers in Palm Springs must now wear face coverings. The move serves to reinforce last week's orders requiring anyone leaving home to wear a mask. Officials say businesses that don't follow the orders will be fined. A special City Council meeting to officially approve the order is set for Tuesday night.