covid-19 outbreak

Grocery stores in Los Angeles County seeing rising number of COVID-19 outbreaks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County public health officials are investigating ongoing coronavirus outbreaks at nearly 500 businesses, many of them grocery stores.

Using data from the Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles Times reported that there are 490 businesses under investigation for outbreaks, compared with 173 a month ago.

Six outbreaks have been reported to the county at Food 4 Less locations since the start of the pandemic, three of which were first logged this month. An outbreak is defined as three or more cases among staff within a two-week period.

There have also been new outbreaks reported in December at three Trader Joe's locations, two Whole Foods locations and three branches of Sprouts Farmers Market, the outlet reports.

An analysis by the L.A. Times also found a jump in outbreaks this month at other essential businesses that have stayed open during the pandemic, including banks pharmacies and hardware stores.

LA County crosses 600K cases, 8,800 deaths in fastest acceleration phase of pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles County is quickly becoming the country's epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic, with over 600,000 cases - including more than 100,000 new cases in the county in less than two weeks.



The outbreaks come as the region sees unprecedented coronavirus infection rates, marked by a breakthrough in the pandemic with the rollout of vaccines.

Once those groups have been vaccinated, priority will move to intermediate care and home health care workers, community health workers, public health field staff and workers at primary care, correctional facility and urgent care clinics. Lab technicians, dental workers and pharmacy staff will be up next.

After that, priority will move to people aged 75 and older, along with essential workers, including first responders, teachers, school staff, day care workers, manufacturing workers, correctional staff, postal workers, public transit, food and agriculture workers and grocery store workers.

Next up will be people aged 65 and older, along with people 16 and older who have significant underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirussupermarketgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
COVID vaccine brings hope to Inglewood hospital staff
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus variants cause for concern?
Long Beach rolls out COVID-19 vaccine program
NYC 11-year-old writes book to help lift other kids' spirits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LA flight falls ill
Crash involving big rig carrying lettuce shuts down SB 5 Fwy in Castaic
Man dressed as Grinch tries to steal Christmas in Carson
First look of reimagined Snow White ride at Disneyland
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Amid COVID-19 surge, LAUSD to keep campuses shuttered
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets despite pandemic
More TOP STORIES News