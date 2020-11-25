LA County health officials address surge in COVID-19 cases, new restrictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8207700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Los Angeles County prepares to shut down outdoor dining for restaurants, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is speaking out against the order as many business owners fear they may have to permanently close.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Los Angeles County continues to deal with a record surge in coronavirus cases and the nation's highest death toll, county officials are holding a briefing Wednesday to discuss possible additional restrictions on activities.The county is considering another "safer-at-home" order although it may not be as restrictive as the one issued at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.On Tuesday, the county reported 51 deaths, the highest number it had seen since Sept. 9On Monday, the county announced its highest-ever single-day total of new cases, with 6,124.The county has reported 7,497 deaths, the highest of any county in the nation, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Los Angeles County is also the most populous county in the nation, with roughly 10 million residents.California has reported more than 1.14 million cases, with 18,350 new cases confirmed Tuesday alone. The state's 7-day positivity rate has increased to 6.5%. The state has seen 18,875 deaths.In addition to possible new "safer-at-home" restrictions, the county is imposing a ban for at least three weeks on outdoor dining at restaurants. They will be allowed to provide food only through takeout, delivery and drive-thru.