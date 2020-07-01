Coronavirus

LA County hire hundreds of COVID-19 contact tracers in effort to slow spread of virus

COVID-19 cases in L.A. County cases have topped over 100,000, and cases have risen significantly this past week. Now, the county is taking action by hiring hundreds of contact tracers.
By
An important measure in slowing the spread of the coronavirus is contact tracing. Los Angeles health officials are helping to track the disease.

COVID-19 cases in L.A. County have risen significantly in the past week. In total, over 100,000 people are infected with COVID-19 across L.A. county.

The county has hired hundreds of contact tracers, who are working to slow the spread. Slowing the spread will require face coverings, physical distancing, regular hand sanitizing and contact tracers.

MORE: Army of contact tracers in California seek to stomp out coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

The state is ramping up a program to identify people who are potentially exposed to the coronavirus but are unaware of it.


"Identify people who've been infected or who've been exposed and to have them isolate or quarantine, so that we sort of have a ring of protection around that group of people," said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, chief medical officer with the L.A. Department of Public Health.

Radhika Kumar and the team of trained contact investigators play a crucial role.

"Someone on the other side of the line who's there to help you as much as possible," said Kumar, MD, a public health specialist.

There are three steps involved. First, an L.A. County official or a doctor is required to report a COVID-19 case to contact tracers. Next, the contact tracers reach out to the infected individual to create a list of everyone they have been in contact with. The final step is when contact tracers call every person on the list, informing them they've been exposed, all while protecting the identity of the infected individual.

MORE: Want to be a contact tracer? Johns Hopkins is offering a free course

Contact tracers have demonstrated a history of successfully reducing community spread of deadly illnesses, such as tuberculosis and syphilis.

"Recently we've had measles outbreaks here in L.A. County. We've had the hepatitis A outbreak. We had a small number of cases of homeless individuals. We used contact tracing as our primary strategy to build a ring of protection around all of those cases, immunize their contacts and make sure it didn't spread to others," said Gunzenhauser.

Prior to the pandemic, 250 staff members at the county department worked as contact tracers. As of June 29, 1,500 people are conducting these calls, with 300 more in training.

"I do hope that as people listen, they do understand how important their role is in cooperating with us so that we can all be safe and get through this pandemic as healthy as possible," said Gunzenhauser.

WATCH: How contagious is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyhealthjobs hiringcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CA Farm Bureau president says farmworker safety is priority
Newport Beach to close beaches over holiday weekend
COVID-19 in OC: Record high 779 new cases reported
Laguna Beach to close beaches for July 4 weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom details tightened coronavirus restrictions
Firefighters battling 200 acre wildfire near Agua Dulce
3-story building collapses in Brooklyn
Los Angeles City Council votes to cut LAPD budget by $150 million
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Coronavirus "Ask the doctor" forum: Submit your questions
Orange County orders all bars to shut down again
Show More
Newport Beach to close beaches over holiday weekend
OC: Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Driver slams into vehicle, runs over 2 men near Lake Arrowhead
Father, 2 young daughters found shot in Watts murder-suicide
Tom Hanks: 'Shame on you' if you aren't wearing a mask
More TOP STORIES News