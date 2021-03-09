Los Angeles County hits key target for move to less-restrictive tier

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10397950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandra Bookman has more on the latest CDC COVID vaccine guidelines.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County's COVID-19 case rate has now dropped to the target level that is a key to moving to the less-restrictive red tier.The county's state-adjusted average rate of daily new COVID-19 cases has dropped to 5.2 per 100,000 residents, clearing the way for the county to advance to the red tier of the state's economic-reopening blueprint in a matter of days. Counties that are under 7 cases per 100,000 residents qualify for the red tier, if they meet the other metrics.The county will advance as soon as the state reaches the threshold of administering 2 million vaccine doses in hard-hit communities statewide, a total that could be reached by the end of the week.The state on Tuesday announced nine counties - none of them in Southern California - are now shifting to less-restrictive tiers.Los Angeles County officials expect the shift to the red tier could some as soon as next week.The county was initially anticipated to advance into the "red" tier later this month, with the rate of new daily COVID-19 infections expected to fall below the state-mandated threshold of 7 cases per 100,000 residents as early as Tuesday. If the county maintained that level for two weeks, it would move out of the "purple" tier and into the "red" tier.The state, however, changed the thresholds for advancing through the four-tier Blueprint for a Safer Economy last week, taking into account the volume of vaccines being administered in hard-hit, lower-income communities across the state.The new thresholds could take effect as early as this week, when the state reaches the milestone of administering 2 million vaccine doses in those hard-hit neighborhoods.When that happens, advancing to the "red" tier will require a county to have a new case rate of 10 per 100,000 residents -- a rate L.A. County will have already met for the required two weeks. County health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that means the county will likely advance to "red" by the middle of next week."If this week's adjusted case rate remains below 10 new cases per 100,000 people, our understanding is that within 48 hours of the state announcing the vaccine trigger has been met, Los Angeles County, along with other counties with qualifying case rates, would move into the red tier," L.A. County Public Health said in a statement. "We will be working with the Board of Supervisors and our sector partners to prepare appropriate modifications to the Health Officer Order reflecting the County's move to the red tier."Moving from the restrictive "purple" tier into the "red" tier will authorize the county to increase capacity limits at retail establishments and reopen indoor dining, fitness centers and movie theaters. However, the county is not bound by the state guidelines and could continue to impose stricter rules.For instance, while the county currently allows outdoor dining in the "purple" tier, it still forbids restaurants from turning on television sets on their patios, as a way of preventing gatherings of sports fans. The state has no such restriction on restaurants.