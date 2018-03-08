HEALTH & FITNESS

LA County not doing enough for residents near oil wells, study says

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. --
In places like Wilmington and Signal Hill, active oil derricks are pumping close to homes, shopping and playgrounds.


A new study from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says Los Angeles County is not doing enough for residents living near oil wells from getting sick. And L.A. County has a lot of oil wells: 5,300.

Of those, 3,400 of them actively producing oil and gas.

A study by the advocacy group Liberty Hill found the majority of the wells are in areas of low-income or people of color. People living near oil wells have complained for years about health problems for years, from difficulties to breathe to nose bleeds and headaches.

The L.A. County Department of Health study doesn't make a direct link between oil wells and people's health.

Officials say that's because L.A.'s notoriously poor air quality makes it difficult to pin point.

Still, officials say "we shouldn't wait for people to get sick before we act."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthoilWilmingtonLos Angeles CountySignal Hill
HEALTH & FITNESS
Blue light from phones, tablets can lead to blindness, study says
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
Increase in probiotic food consumption may help histamine intolerances
FDA approves marketing for pregnancy prevention app
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after gas station altercation in Santa Ana
Highway bridge collapses in Italy, death toll rises to 20
LAUSD students head back to class for 1st day of school
Trump campaign takes legal action against Omarosa
Vets warning about respiratory infection affecting dogs
Holy Fire containment rises to 59 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terror suspect arrested
Blue light from phones, tablets can lead to blindness, study says
Show More
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Hemet man arrested for impersonating police officer in IE
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
More News