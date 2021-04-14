Health & Fitness

LA County officials give COVID-19 briefing - LIVE

EMBED <>More Videos

Officials provide update on coronavirus response in Los Angeles County

Some counties in Southern California are seeing the rate of coronavirus cases tick upwards as efforts continue to vaccinate the most vulnerable communities.

In Los Angeles County, the rate of infections increased slightly compared to last week, according to figures released by the state. That keeps the county firmly in the orange tier of the state's reopening framework at least through the end of April.

According to weekly state figures released on Tuesdays, Los Angeles County's seven-day average daily rate of new COVID-19 cases was 3.2 per 100,000 residents, a slight increase from 3.1 over the past two weeks.

In order to advance to the less-restrictive yellow tier of the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county must reach an average daily case rate below 2 per 100,000 residents and then maintain that rate for at least two weeks.



The county's rate of people testing positive for the virus also held steady from last week, at a low 1.5%.

Riverside County also saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 case rate numbers as well.

According to Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari, the county's coronavirus positivity rate is unchanged this week at 2%, and the state-adjusted case rate is 3.6 per 100,000
people, which reflects a rolling seven-day average. Last week, it was 3.5 per 100,000.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 95 people diagnosed with coronavirus are in hospitals countywide, five more than Monday, and that includes 22 intensive care unit patients, up two from a day ago.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyriverside countycoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt, DA says
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
39 fully vaccinated people get COVID in NorCal county. Doctors explain
CA man can't get benefits because EDD claims he's in prison
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison at 82
Officer won't be charged in fatal shooting of woman during Capitol riot
Show More
Kimberly Godwin named president of ABC News
LAUSD welcomes back second and third graders to campus
Former girlfriend of Tom Hanks' son alleges 'pattern' of abuse in lawsuit
Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
More TOP STORIES News