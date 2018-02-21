HEALTH & FITNESS

LA County approves tracking bracelets to find missing Alzheimer's patients

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion to spend $765,000 on Project Lifesaver, a program to locate those with memory loss. (KABC)


The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion to spend $765,000 on Project Lifesaver, a program to locate those with memory loss.

A key part of the program is a bracelet -- already used by the Glendale Police Department -- that emits a signal to law enforcement to help find someone who is missing.

The bracelet is not constantly monitored, a statement from County Supervisor Janice Hahn's office said, but if its wearer goes missing, caretakers can inform the Sheriff's Department who will use helicopter-mounted receivers to locate the missing person.

The program already has a 100 percent success rate in Glendale, the statement said, and registering the bracelet is voluntary.
