COVID-19 vaccine

LA County opening 2 new community-based COVID vaccine sites today

EMBED <>More Videos

LA County opening 2 new community-based vaccine sites today

VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- With Six Flags Magic Mountain back in business, the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site operated by the county in the theme park's parking lot will be replaced Monday by a pair of smaller locations.

The Magic Mountain vaccine site closed at the end of the day Sunday. On Monday, vaccination sites run by the county will open at College of the Canyons and the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, providing options for walk-up appointments for residents in the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

Both of the new sites will have the capacity to administer up to 2,000 shots per day.

"I am incredibly grateful to Magic Mountain for their generosity and critical partnership as we provided the vaccine to thousands of residents at their mass vaccine distribution site,'' county Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement when the closure was announced.

LA County's COVID-19 positivity rate at 1%, lowest since start of pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

California on Friday reached an encouraging milestone in the pandemic, with officials announcing that half of residents 16 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



"Ensuring equitable vaccine access for communities in the North County is a priority, and I appreciate the collaboration between the county and our community partners, including Magic Mountain, to run efficient operations that support our monumental task of vaccinating our residents.''

More than 129,000 vaccination doses were administered at the Magic Mountain site since it opened in January.

The county will continue to operate its four other large-scale vaccine sites at the Pomona Fairplex, the Forum in Inglewood, Cal State Northridge and the county Office of Education in Downey.

Health officials say the county is on track to have 80% of the population vaccinated by late June.

On Friday, L.A. County reported that the average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus fell to 1%, the lowest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. The rate peaked at more than 20% in December.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvalenciasanta claritalos angeles countyvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Magic Mountain vaccine site closes, will be replaced by 2 new sites
LASD hosts pop-up vaccination clinic in Inglewood; 800 shots administered
Why women, younger people have more vaccine side effects
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Closing arguments begin in Derek Chauvin trial | LIVE
Fundraiser held for toddlers whose mother admitted to drowning them
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Family mourns girl, 7, killed in Chicago shooting; man in serious condition
Woman in NorCal dies in skydiving accident after parachute gets tangled
Former USC Trojans offensive lineman Chris Brown dies at 24
Mars helicopter successfully completes historic first flight
Show More
Authorities investigating whether hiker entered closed burn area
Vandals target old house of witness who testified in Derek Chauvin's defense
LASD hosts pop-up vaccination clinic in Inglewood; 800 shots administered
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Derek Chauvin trial: Beverly Hills police prepare for potential protests after verdict
More TOP STORIES News