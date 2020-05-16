LA County making progress slowly reopening recreational activities after coronavirus shutdown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is slowly moving toward reopening activities and businesses. Besides allowing more retail stores to open for curbside pickup, this weekend will also see some new recreation options open.Trails in the Angeles National Forest will open Saturday.Other hiking trails and golf courses already opened last Saturday. County beaches are now open, although primarily for recreation and not for lounging on the sand or gathering in groups.County Board of Supervisors member Kathryn Barger said she is aware how much people want to be able to participate in more outdoor activites"I know my district residents are looking forward to heading back to Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge and Antelope Valley residents are excited to go fishing at Fin and Feather, in addition to many other countywide," Barger said."With some guidelines, the department of parks is resuming their activities. Residents are welcome to enjoy golf, trails, tennis, pickle ball, trap and ski, archery, shooting ranges, equestrian centers, model airplane areas and community gardens."Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan for reopening California allows some city and counties to move faster than others.Barger said Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale have reached out to her to see if they can meet the benchmark criteria for moving ahead of the rest of LA County. She has asked county officials to determine if those cities can move ahead faster than some of the other cities.