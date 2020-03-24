Coronavirus: LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn self-isolating after former mayor tests positive

LOS ANGELES, (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is self-isolating after several people who attended a party at Trump National Golf Club on March 8 in Rancho Palos Verdes tested positive for the novel coronavirus."I'm feeling fine. I have no symptoms though I know I came in contact with several people who have since tested positive for the virus," said Hahn.A photo shows the party celebrating the 70th birthday of Susan Brooks, the former Mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes, who is seen seated. Next to her is Hahn.Brooks' daughter Meredith says her mother and four others at the party, including current Mayor John Cruikshank, have tested positive for COVID-19. She says 10 others feel ill but have yet to be tested and are self-isolating.Hahn says she speaks with Brooks daily."This virus really hit her hard and she's had a tough time of it to be honest with you. She's had all the symptoms of a high fever, cough, shortness of breath. Its really knocked her for a loop," Hahn said.Mayor Cruikshank, among the 65 guests who attended the party, says he's getting rest and care."I hope my diagnosis underscores the need for all residents to take this crisis seriously and follow all directives from public health officials," said Cruikshank.The same day, more than 20,000 runners took to the streets for the L.A. Marathon. At the time, "social distancing" wasn't a term. However, people with flu-like symptoms were being told to stay home.Hahn says Brooks asked her a few days before the party if she should cancel it. Hahn said not to but to send another email to guests, which Brooks did."Make sure to tell people if you are sick, if you have any symptoms if you're not feeling well, do not come to the party," said Hahn.Two weeks later, residents were being urged to stay at home."This virus is vicious. It's fast moving," said Hahn.The coronavirus is forcing change worldwide. There's been with word the Summer Olympics would be postponed likely until 2021 to try to slow the spread of the virus.Hahn's message: Do not congregate with people. Take COVID-19 seriously."Stay home. You are safer at home."