Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County surpasses 5K COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time, reports 4 new cases of MIS-C in kids

By and
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County broke its record for the number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, reporting more than 5,000 on Friday.

The county announced a total of 5,100 hospitalizations, along with 96 new deaths and 16,504 additional cases of COVID-19. Four additional cases of the coronavirus-linked multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, known as MIS-C, were also reported.

Of the people currently hospitalized, 20% of them are in the ICU.

"Since Monday, L.A. County has reported more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases; an acceleration of cases never seen before in our community," L.A. County Department of Public Health said. "As case numbers continue to surge, the total number of individuals who will become seriously ill or pass away will also increase."

Health officials say the current rate of hospitalizations is accelerating at an "alarming speed."

RELATED: Holidays could intensify COVID surge, force LA County medical facilities to 'go under'
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Eric Garcetti said hospital officials are telling him and his staff that if Los Angeles continues on its upward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations through Christmas, the medical facilities will "go under."



Meanwhile, the four new cases of MIS-C brings the total cases in L.A. County to 49. All 49 children diagnosed with the rare disease were hospitalized. Last week, the county confirmed one child died from MIS-C, the first such death in the county.

In late October, Los Angeles County health officials reported a total of 43 known cases locally.

The impact of the virus surge on the emergency medical system was made clear Thursday morning, when the state announced that the 11-county Southern California region had formally reached zero capacity in intensive-care units.

The designation does not mean there are no beds available, since the state adjusts the capacity figure based on the ratio of COVID-19 patients occupying ICU space.

L.A. County reported there are approximately 699 available hospital beds, including 69 ICU beds. Hospitals have been forced to open ICU beds in different departments and staff is stretched thin.

Meanwhile, California has become the latest coronavirus epicenter. The state reported 190,000 COVID-19 cases over the past four days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LAUSD to offer free COVID testing to students, employees
Coalition calls for strict LA County lockdown to control COVID surge
LA County hospitals could 'go under' if holidays intensify COVID surge
COVID: ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jurupa Valley man dies after violent arrest captured on video
LA County DA reverses course on sentencing enhancements
LAX flight diverted due to medical emergency possibly linked to COVID
Contact tracing: Innovative device could help stem pandemic
Missing OC mom, daughter may have been kidnapped, police say
Home of Lancaster decapitations received police call in 2013
What happens when CA ICU capacity reaches 0%
Show More
NBA investigating Jerry West, Clippers over Leonard recruitment
Cedars-Sinai ICU nurse talks getting a COVID-19 vaccine
Drought conditions worsen throughout California
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Coalition calls for strict LA County lockdown to control COVID surge
More TOP STORIES News