LA County to restrict dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries amid COVID-19 surge

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is restricting dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars for at least three weeks starting Wednesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials announced Sunday."To reduce the possibility for crowding and the potential for exposures in settings where people are not wearing their face coverings, restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will only be able to offer take-out, drive thru, and delivery services," a statement from the county said. "Wineries and breweries may continue their retail operations adhering to current protocols. In person dining will not be allowed, at minimum, for the next 3 weeks."The modified order will take effect Wednesday at 10 p.m.The county had warned of imposing more restrictions due to the surging number of cases. The restrictions come as the five-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 4,000 cases.A curfew for businesses in the county has been in effect since Friday night. Under the updated health order announced earlier this week, eateries, breweries and wineries will be limited to a maximum of 50% outdoor capacity. Those businesses, as well as other non-essential establishments must be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.Businesses can still offer pick-up and delivery services outside of these hours. County officials stressed that it isn't a curfew, just restrictions on operating hours to reduce the possibility of crowds and potential for exposure to the virus.