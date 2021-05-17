Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA Mayor Garcetti extends hours at city-run vaccine sites to expand appointment-free access

EMBED <>More Videos

LA Mayor Garcetti extends hours at city-run vaccine sites

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a series of steps to expand vaccine access among Angelenos, including extending hours to 8 p.m. at nine city-run sites and offering appointment-free access for any of the three approved vaccines.

"We can end this pandemic, restore public health, and rebuild our economy, but only if we can put vaccines within reach of every Angeleno, regardless of income, ZIP code, or neighborhood,'' said Garcetti. "With expanded hours and growing eligibility, we are doing everything we can to reach residents who have yet to get vaccinated -- and make it as easy and safe as possible to deliver doses across our communities.''

To get the vaccines into more arms, the city eliminated the appointment requirement and piloted evening hours earlier this month. After a 200% increase in demand for evening vaccinations over the last two weeks, hours will be extended until 8 p.m. at all of its permanent locations, with the exception of Dodger Stadium, which will remain open until 4 p.m.

WATCH | Here's what you need to know about your vaccine card
EMBED More News Videos

You don't need to carry your vaccine card around with you but keep it in a safe place.



All fixed sites will operate from Monday to Saturday, with the exception of Dodger Stadium, which will permanently close on Thursday. Most mobile locations will operate between Tuesday and Saturday from the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of two night clinics at South L.A. Wetlands Park and Sylmar Recreation Center, which will run until 9 p.m.

Residents who visit any fixed site with extended hours will be able to choose from any of the three vaccines currently available: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Pre-registration is not required, but those who wish to plan ahead can go to Coronavirus.LACity.org/GetVaccinated to sign up or find the locations.

RELATED | Long Beach offering free aquarium tickets in effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations
EMBED More News Videos

In hopes of encouraging people to get vaccinated, Long Beach is offering two free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific to anyone receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine, city officials said Tuesday.



City vaccination sites will have the capacity to administer roughly 250,000 doses to Angelenos across 10 permanent sites and each of the Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity (MOVE) clinics.

Equity remains a key focus of the city's vaccination program. The MOVE initiative delivers doses directly to neighborhoods most impacted by the pandemic, administering 111,719 so far. Beginning Monday, the city will deploy 10 mobile teams, serving residents in South L.A., East L.A. and parts of the Valley, including the neighborhoods of South Park, Chesterfield Square/Harvard Park, Vermont Vista, Watts, Boyle Heights, Wilmington, Van Nuys and Sylmar, among others.

City sites will offer second dose appointments this week for residents who received their first Moderna shot between April 19 and April 24 or their first Pfizer shot between April 26 and May 1. Second dose patients should have received notifications with their appointment details recently by text and/or email. Patients should note that the date stamped on the CDC vaccination cards received after their first dose is not an appointment confirmation. Instead, everyone should use the appointment details provided by Carbon Health.

WATCH | You received your second dose of the COVID vaccine: now what?
EMBED More News Videos

After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccinescovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Get the latest COVID-19 vaccine news delivered to your inbox
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena back open
LA County on the verge of moving to least-restrictive yellow tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Palisades Fire continues to rage amid arson investigation
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Actor Ricky Schroder posts mask confrontation with Costco employee
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
CA nurses pressuring state to reject CDC mask guidance
Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest
'Erratic' passenger on CA-bound flight forces early landing
Show More
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Windows again shot out of cars on 91 freeway
Hollywood Bowl prepares for reopening with free concert
Pro-Israel rally held in Westwood
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
More TOP STORIES News