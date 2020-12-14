COVID-19 vaccine

Kaiser Permanente nurse in East Hollywood among 1st in California to receive COVID-19 vaccine

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As California began receiving the first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines, one of the first people in the state to be inoculated Monday was a nurse at Kaiser Permanente in East Hollywood.

Joined by Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the hospital, where four other people also received a shot.

About 83,000 doses are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County this week. A FedEx plane carrying the region's first shipments landed at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night, according to the airport.

Health care workers are expected to be the first to receive the vaccine, which is administered in two doses three weeks apart.

Kim Taylor, an emergency room nurse at Kaiser, reflected on her part in the state's history as one of the first recipients of the vaccine.

"We frontline workers have been working around the clock over the past nine months, sacrificing so much of what we do and love to take care of our patients," she said. "We've been doing this while trying to take care of our own families and keep them safe. What I want you guys to know is that help is on the way. Today is just the first step."

She also encouraged others to consider taking the vaccine once it becomes widely available.

EMBED More News Videos

A FedEx plane carrying the first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine landed at LAX Sunday night.



But until then, Taylor stressed that "the best way that you can support us nurses right now" is to continue wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and practicing physical distancing.

Kaiser was among four facilities in the state to receive vaccine shipments Monday and more will be delivered to 24 additional sites on Tuesday, Newsom said.

Monday's statewide shipments consisted of 33,150 doses, which is part of the overall 327,000 doses the state expects to receive in the first batch from Pfizer.

However hopeful it feels to finally have a vaccine, the governor said the progress comes at sobering moment for the state.

"Let's put this moment in perspective. It is a day where we can lay claim to the fresh air of progress, versus that stale air of normalcy," Newsom said. "But nonetheless... we have to be sober and mindful about the moment we are in, which is challenging and trying. Today we received as many doses in the entire state of California as there were new cases."

An exact timeline for the general public to receive the vaccine has not been specified, but it is expected to be well into 2021.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County broke a record for coronavirus hospitalizations over the weekend and San Francisco County reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

WATCH: CA, LA County break COVID-19 records again as hospitals receive vaccine

EMBED More News Videos

California and Los Angeles County continue to see COVID-19 trends swing in the wrong direction.



More than 30,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday statewide, pushing California's total just over 1,550,000. Millions of Californians in the majority of the state are under stay-at-home orders.

Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County's public health director, said case numbers could skyrocket after the holidays.

"These Thanksgiving surges of cases, on top of already rising cases, is creating extraordinary stress on our health care system," Ferrer said. "Should this be followed by another surge related to the winter holiday, the numbers of hospitalizations and patients in the ICU could become catastrophic."

Southern California's ICU capacity dropped to 4.2% as of Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesseast hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countygavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Orange County expecting 1st COVID-19 vaccines by Wednesday
Allergic reactions to vaccines are rare, short-lived
Submit your questions for the COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
80% of Americans would get COVID-19 vaccine, new poll finds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials hold COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
'Relieved' US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
Biden clears 270-vote mark as Electoral College affirms his victory
1st COVID-19 vaccine shipments land at LAX
Orange County expecting 1st COVID-19 vaccines by Wednesday
SoCal strip club stays open amid legal battle against state
Gov. Newsom facing possible recall election
Show More
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
Covered California extends deadline for 2021 health coverage
Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who went overboard
Mexican experts find 119 more skulls on Aztec 'trophy rack'
More TOP STORIES News