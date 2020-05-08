Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: Cedars-Sinai nurses share deeply personal stories of working on front lines

As medical workers everywhere risk their health to provide care for COVID-19 patients, several Los Angeles nurses told ABC7 what it's like inside a hospital during a pandemic.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On National Nurses Day, several nurses on Tuesday spoke with ABC7 about their experiences in a deeply personal way.

Meanwhile, first responders paid tribute to health care workers outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"It feels nice. I feel like, I wouldn't really say I feel like a superhero. I feel honored to be recognized so well," said Marlon Bustamante, an emergency-room nurse at Cedars-Sinai.

Nurses everywhere have been risking their own lives to provide care for patients with COVID-19, a virus that still carries unknowns.

"What we've been finding with the patients with the COVID-19 nothing's ever the same or similar," said Melissa Rue, an intensive care unit nurse at the hospital.

Vigil held for Hollywood nurse who died 2 days after testing positive for COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

A candlelight vigil was held outside a hospital in Hollywood Wednesday evening to honor a nurse who died two days after testing positive for the coronavirus.


"It's scary because it's not consistent. It hits some people hard," said Bustamante.

ER nurse Marlon Bustamante says he gives patients the facts -- that most will make it through just fine.

"They just have to practice what we're preaching. Social distancing, isolating themselves so they don't get anyone else sick," said Bustamante.

During the pandemic people in the community have shown their appreciation for nurses through lunch and dinner donations. It has not gone unnoticed.

"So helpful because it's one last thing we have to think about," said Rue.

ICU Nurse Melissa Rue urges people to continue be nice to everyone and stay positive.

"I think it's important to continue to be nice because you never know what someone else is experiencing," said Rue.

This is the start of National Nurses Week, which goes until May 12, Florence Nightingale's birthday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angeleshealthcoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalnursescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Former NBA player and real estate fund help South LA tenants
Superfine Pizza offers 20 percent off with #BeLocalish promo code
COVID updates for LA, San Bernardino County and California
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches may reopen as early as next week
Monrovia small business takes first step of reopening
CA's 1st community spread of COVID-19 happened in nail salon
Fatal officer-involved shooting closes NB 710 Freeway in Long Beach
CHLA reporting 3 cases of immune syndrome linked to COVID-19
COVID updates for LA, San Bernardino County and California
Most Americans think reopening the country is a risk, poll shows
Show More
Supporters are running 2.23 miles on the birthday of Ahmaud Arbery
Former NBA player and real estate fund help South LA tenants
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Elon Musk and Grimes reveal how to pronounce baby's name
Coronavirus found in men's semen
More TOP STORIES News