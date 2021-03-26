LA, local health center partner to administer 90k vaccines to underserved community in South LA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10448613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California is expanding the list of people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, opening it up to everyone 16 and older starting April 15, Gov. Newsom announced Thursday.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local doctor has come up with a way to get shots into the arms of people in one of Los Angeles' most underserved communities, and it's being described as a pioneering vaccine distribution model that could help save lives.Droves of people lined up outside the Kedron Community Health Center in South Los Angeles Friday as the city and health center partnered to get shots into the arms of Angelenos.The center has also created a mobile fleet to get the vaccinations out to those who can't make it to the site on South Avalon Boulevard. Honda also donated a minivan to help in the inoculation effort.Mayor Eric Garcetti discussed the increased effort to better vaccinate underserved communities in the city."We know this vaccine saves lives. It has 100% efficacy of keeping you out of the ICU and of dying," he said. "Get your family vaccinated, keep who you love safe."Kedron Community Health Center expects to administer 90,000 doses of the vaccine by end of day Friday.Meanwhile, California is expanding the list of people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, opening it up to everyone 16 and older starting April 15, it was announced Thursday.Speaking at a vaccination site in Orange County, Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced that everyone 50 and over will be able to make an appointment to receive a shot starting April 1 based on an expected increase in vaccine supply, which up until now has been limited.