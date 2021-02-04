COVID-19 vaccine

Los Angeles starting COVID-19 mobile vaccination program for hard-hit neighborhoods, Garcetti says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is ramping up its coronavirus vaccination efforts by deploying mobile clinics to inoculate residents in communities that have been hard-hit by the pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

The new program that began Tuesday in Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson's district in South L.A. will bring mobile vaccination clinics to neighborhoods that have suffered the highest rates of the virus and coronavirus-related deaths.

Garcetti said the effort is aimed at providing vulnerable communities - such as those with residents that have barriers to transportation - more access to the vaccines.

"The mobile clinic program began delivering vaccines directly to the community, to those seniors who need to get this vaccine but can't necessarily walk to or drive to a vaccination center,'' the mayor said during a briefing on the city's response to the pandemic.

"On the first day of this effort, we met our goal and we'll keep delivering vaccines before returning again in four weeks to provide these community members with their second dose," the mayor added.

Garcetti did not specify how many doses were administered or what the city's goal was.

He said the plan is to expand the program as quickly as possible.

The program will continue next week, with mobile clinics being deployed to Councilman Curren Price's district in South L.A., Garcetti said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
