LA Board of Supervisors candidates appear in election forum - LIVE

TUESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly hosts a video conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in California.

1 p.m.: Justin Levitt, Professor of Law at LMU Loyola Law School answers viewers' questions about voting, ballot security and more.
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
6:30 p.m.: Adrienne Alpert will moderate a forum in the race for supervisor in L.A. County's second district.
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

