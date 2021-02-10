Coronavirus Los Angeles

Los Angeles Zoo to reopen to the public next week with additional safety protocols

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Zoo will reopen to the public on Feb. 16 for the first time since the most recent COVID-19 regional stay-at-home order went into effect on Dec. 7, the zoo announced Wednesday.

Zoo officials said they have modified the zoo experience to make it safe for guests and conform to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's safety protocols.

Visitors should expect the following:

  • An online reservation-based ticketing system for all visitors, including members

  • Limited capacity within the zoo

  • Face covering requirements for all staff and guests who are 2 years old and older

  • Enhanced cleaning procedures for high-contact surfaces and restrooms


  • Hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoo

  • One-way traffic pathways throughout the zoo to allow for physical distancing among guests

  • Signs reminding people to physically distance, as well as markers and physical barriers placed throughout the zoo

  • The closure of high touch areas, including the Papiano Playpark, the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children's Zoo, and the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel

  • The closure of indoor and enclosed exhibits


  • The closure of indoor dining

  • Suspension of in-person talks, presentations and events


    • Admission is $22 for adults and $17 for children between the ages of two and 12. People can begin making reservations at noon on Saturday at www.lazoo.org/reopening.

