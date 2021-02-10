Los Angeles Zoo to reopen to the public next week with additional safety protocols

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Zoo will reopen to the public on Feb. 16 for the first time since the most recent COVID-19 regional stay-at-home order went into effect on Dec. 7, the zoo announced Wednesday.
Zoo officials said they have modified the zoo experience to make it safe for guests and conform to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's safety protocols.
Visitors should expect the following:An online reservation-based ticketing system for all visitors, including membersLimited capacity within the zooFace covering requirements for all staff and guests who are 2 years old and olderEnhanced cleaning procedures for high-contact surfaces and restroomsHand sanitizer stations throughout the zooOne-way traffic pathways throughout the zoo to allow for physical distancing among guestsSigns reminding people to physically distance, as well as markers and physical barriers placed throughout the zooThe closure of high touch areas, including the Papiano Playpark, the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children's Zoo, and the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation CarouselThe closure of indoor and enclosed exhibitsThe closure of indoor diningSuspension of in-person talks, presentations and events
Admission is $22 for adults and $17 for children between the ages of two and 12. People can begin making reservations at noon on Saturday at www.lazoo.org/reopening
.MORE: CDC study finds two masks are better than one
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.