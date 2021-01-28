'We didn't get to say good-bye:' Family pays tribute to Lake Elsinore mother of 3 after she loses battle with COVID-19

LAKE ELSINORE (KABC) -- While it can be paralyzing to think about the number of people we lose to COVID-19 each day, ABC7 is committed to remembering these lives well lived."She was fun loving, generous to the core, had the absolutely biggest heart," said Patricia Warble.At just 40 years old, Chrissy Leahy had so much life ahead of her. She enjoyed her work as a sales manager, and loved her husband and three kids more than anything. But after falling ill to the coronavirus, Leahy passed away last week."The tragic thing was that we couldn't go visit, that she had to die alone in the hospital," said Warble, Chrissy's mother.Leahy's 21 year old daughter, a student at Chapman University, is still trying to process this tragic loss."The heartbreaking thing is when she said 'Grandma, I wanted my mom to be at my graduation, and my wedding, and see me have kids. And I said guess what honey, I will be there for you," said Warble.Warble says the entire family was exposed to COVID on Christmas Day. It was the last time she'd see her daughter. While everyone else recovered, Chrissy's symptoms quickly worsened. She suffered from an underlying condition that likely played a role in the virus' progression. She died three weeks after testing positive... alone in the hospital."We didn't get to say goodbye. She didn't get to hear our voices," said Warble.The family thanks the Lake Elsinore community for its support-- and all of the health care heroes putting their lives on the line to treat sick patients."I know a lot of people that are in the front lines and I honor them for all of that," said Warble. "I just wish I could have seen my baby before she left."