Welcome to our very first Vaccine Watch newsletter - we're glad you're here!

Good afternoon and welcome to our brand new Vaccine Watch newsletter, which will keep you up to date on the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Let me introduce myself. I'm Denise Dador, ABC7's Circle of Health Reporter. As someone who has been covering the medical scene for nearly three decades, it's a privilege to witness such a historic vaccination effort.

Starting April 1, Californians 50 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine; however, finding a place to get a shot will still be challenging. Our goal is to help you navigate the many options. When you sign up, the most up to date information will be at your fingertips. Plus, we will keep you abreast of the latest developments on vaccines studies in children and how the vaccine may help those with COVID long-haulers syndrome.

We hope this vaccine resource will lead you to good health in 2021. Welcome aboard!

In hope and health,
- Denise Dador, ABC7 Circle of Health Reporter


In case you missed it


The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are effective in pregnant and lactating women, who can pass protective antibodies to newborns, according to research published Thursday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Fact or fiction? Busting vaccine myths



"I've already had COVID-19, so I don't need the vaccine." You may have heard someone say this, but it's a myth! Experts say that they recommend you get the vaccine even if you contracted the virus. See more myths busted here.

Tracking the vaccine: California by the numbers





