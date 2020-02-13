Health & Fitness

CA lawmaker proposes bill to help secure life, disability insurance for HIV-positive individuals

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- California lawmaker Lena Gonzalez proposed a new bill that would make it easier for HIV-positive individuals to secure life and disability-income insurance.

The bill would prevent insurance companies from denying coverage to individuals based solely on someone's HIV status. If the bill is passed, it would effectively overturn a law passed in 1989 when treatment for HIV patients was limited and the life expectancy was shorter.

"It will require the insurance companies treat HIV as any other chronic condition, not as a death sentence. And this bill will provide critical benefits for HIV-positive individuals to ensure they receive the coverage they deserve for themselves and their families." State Sen. Lena Gonzalez said.

In a news release from the California Department of Insurance, commissioner Ricardo Lara said:

"A person should not be defined by their HIV status and it should not be the only factor when determining their right to insurance protection."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscalifornialong beachhealthhivdisabilityinsurancecalifornia legislation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in Long Beach
DMV joins forces with TSA, LAX ahead of REAL ID deadline
Drought returns to California due to lengthening dry winter
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, Los Angeles County DA says
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
LAFD's Fast Response Vehicles help cut down on response time
Show More
Bikram yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run crash in Playa del Rey
Los Alamitos HS evacuated after 'suspicious' backpack found
MTA to receive $1.3B in federal grants for Purple Line Extension
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
More TOP STORIES News