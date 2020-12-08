WATCH LIVE: CA health secretary announces new ICU numbers, gives update on stay-at-home orders



Northern California , ICU capacity at 25%: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

Bay Area , ICU capacity at 24.5%: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

Greater Sacramento , ICU capacity at 18.8%: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

San Joaquin Valley , ICU capacity at 5.6%: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

Southern California, ICU capacity at 10.1%: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura

The remaining intensive care capacity of California hospitals shrank even more Tuesday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a press conference Tuesday.As of Tuesday, ICU capacity in each region was:When a region's remaining ICU capacity drops below 15%, they have to abide by the regional stay-at-home order. So far, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under stay-at-home orders, as well as five counties in the Bay Area that joined voluntarily."We can only spread and stretch our ICU capacity -- our nurses, our physicians, our respiratory therapists, or other health care personnel -- so far before we're not able to deliver the kind of care Californians have come to expect," said Ghaly. "The goal of saving lives becomes threatened when that system isn't as robust and as strong as it can be."We'll update this story as we listen to Ghaly's press conference. Check back for more later.