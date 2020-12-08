Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: CA health secretary announces new ICU numbers, gives update on stay-at-home orders

By Alix Martichoux
The remaining intensive care capacity of California hospitals shrank even more Tuesday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a press conference Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, ICU capacity in each region was:


  • Northern California, ICU capacity at 25%: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

  • Bay Area, ICU capacity at 24.5%: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

  • Greater Sacramento, ICU capacity at 18.8%: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

  • San Joaquin Valley, ICU capacity at 5.6%: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

  • Southern California, ICU capacity at 10.1%: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura


NEWSOM LATEST: 'Vast majority' of California under stay-at-home order as ICU capacity reaches critical levels


When a region's remaining ICU capacity drops below 15%, they have to abide by the regional stay-at-home order. So far, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are under stay-at-home orders, as well as five counties in the Bay Area that joined voluntarily.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

"We can only spread and stretch our ICU capacity -- our nurses, our physicians, our respiratory therapists, or other health care personnel -- so far before we're not able to deliver the kind of care Californians have come to expect," said Ghaly. "The goal of saving lives becomes threatened when that system isn't as robust and as strong as it can be."

We'll update this story as we listen to Ghaly's press conference. Check back for more later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placecoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
State reminds SoCal to stay home as hospitalizations rise
Judge tentatively says LA County acted 'arbitrarily' in banning outdoor dining
CA restaurant owner claims to find stay-at-home 'loophole'
1 county changes tiers as COVID-19 crisis worsens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State reminds SoCal to stay home as hospitalizations rise
SoCal restaurant owners defy orders to close
Thousands without power, red flag warnings remain in SoCal
Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out about college admission scandal
Judge tentatively says LA County acted 'arbitrarily' in banning outdoor dining
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Addition of Holly Mitchell makes LA Board of Supervisors all women
Show More
CA restaurant owner claims to find stay-at-home 'loophole'
Texas attorney general sues 4 election battleground states
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired or suspended over violence at base
CVS Pharmacy hiring thousands ahead of COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News