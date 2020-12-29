Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: California health secretary to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders

By Alix Martichoux
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is expected to make it official for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday. The regions' stay-at-home orders were set to expire this week, but are expected to be extended as intensive care capacity in both regions remains at 0%.

RELATED: Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C

Dr. Ghaly is also expected to reveal projections of all five regions' ICU capacity for the next four weeks. That will give people in the Bay Area and the Greater Sacramento region a better idea of how long they may be under a stay-at-home order. Northern California is the only region not under a stay-at-home order, but hospitalization projections could show a need for that to change soon.

We'll be streaming Dr. Ghaly's press conference at noon. Check back to watch live or read updates.

The remaining ICU capacity in each region, as of Monday, are:
  • Northern California: 29.3%
  • Bay Area: 9.5%
  • Greater Sacramento: 16.6%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 0%
  • Southern California: 0%


In most -- but not all -- California counties, the rate of increasing hospitalizations is starting to plateau, the governor said. However, he's concerned we'll see another spike in a few weeks due to gatherings and travel around the holidays.

NEWSOM LATEST: Gov. Newsom expects to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders amid COVID-19 surge

He pointed to cellphone data and images of full airplanes over the past week as signs of what's to come.

"That only suggests that we are going to see an increase in cases across this country, not just in the state of California, as it relates to these travel advisories that were not heeded clearly by everybody," Newsom said.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The state has opened several alternative care sites to help decompress overloaded hospitals. As of Monday, 67 patients are being treated at these sites.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsombay areacoronavirus californiasouthern californiacentral valleycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Support team to be sent to LA County amid COVID-19 surge, Newsom says
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm leaves drivers stranded on Mount Baldy
McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
1 person died in LA County from COVID every 10 to 15 minutes over past week
LA County requiring travelers to quarantine for 10 days
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Court: Sex offenders in California can qualify for early parole
Show More
Halsey apologizes after posting about eating disorder
Teen wrongly accused of stealing phone says he's shell-shocked
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Hospital patient found unresponsive in Hawthorne ID'ed
Picking your nose is dangerous in time of COVID
More TOP STORIES News