WATCH LIVE: California health secretary updates stay-at-home orders, COVID-19 projections

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the state's coronavirus response and stay-at-home orders.Ghaly is expected to give four-week projections for regional ICU capacities. That figure is what determines if a region must stay under modified lockdown.The Bay Area region's intensive care units are nearly full, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The remaining capacity was hovering dangerously low at 0.7% Monday before rebounding slightly.The Bay Area would have been eligible to exit the stay-at-home order over the weekend if ICU capacity rose above 15%, but it's nowhere near that threshold."Unless those projections are radically different, then we can expect that stay-at-home (order) to continue," Newsom said.The latest ICU capacity numbers from around the state are:Northern California's remaining ICU capacity notably dropped from 35% to about 17% on Tuesday, putting it at risk of joining the stay-at-home order. It's the only region of California not currently affected.California recorded an additional 36,487 cases and an additional 548 deaths over the past 24 hours.