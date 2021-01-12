Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: California health secretary updates stay-at-home orders, COVID-19 projections

By Alix Martichoux
California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the state's coronavirus response and stay-at-home orders.

We'll be streaming the press conference at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch live and read updates.

Ghaly is expected to give four-week projections for regional ICU capacities. That figure is what determines if a region must stay under modified lockdown.

The Bay Area region's intensive care units are nearly full, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The remaining capacity was hovering dangerously low at 0.7% Monday before rebounding slightly.

The Bay Area would have been eligible to exit the stay-at-home order over the weekend if ICU capacity rose above 15%, but it's nowhere near that threshold.

"Unless those projections are radically different, then we can expect that stay-at-home (order) to continue," Newsom said.

The latest ICU capacity numbers from around the state are:
  • Northern California: 17.6%
  • Bay Area: 4.7%
  • Greater Sacramento: 9.7%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 0%
  • Southern California: 0%


Northern California's remaining ICU capacity notably dropped from 35% to about 17% on Tuesday, putting it at risk of joining the stay-at-home order. It's the only region of California not currently affected.

California recorded an additional 36,487 cases and an additional 548 deaths over the past 24 hours.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

We'll update this story as we listen in to Secretary Ghaly's press conference. Check back for updates.
