Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: CA to expand vaccination eligibility to everyone over 16 starting April 15

California is expanding the list of people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, opening it up to everyone over the age of 50 starting April 1, it was announced Thursday.

The governor also announced that everyone over the age of 16 will be able to receive a shot starting April 15 based on an expected increase in vaccine supply, which up until now has been limited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. The previous story is below.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday will hold a news conference at a vaccination site in Orange County, highlighting the state's efforts to ramp up vaccinations, especially in the most hard-to-reach communities.

Check back here for a live stream of the governor's remarks at 11 a.m.

The number of people vaccinated in California continues to increase on a daily basis. About a third of the adult population in many counties across the state have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 15-25% are fully vaccinated.

In Orange County, 18% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated. The county has given out about 1.2 million doses so far.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County, the state's largest, has fully vaccinated 16% of its adult population.

The interactive tool below can show you how many people are vaccinated in your county.

Having trouble viewing the chart above? Click here to open it in a new window.



The governor's remarks come after nine more California counties moved to less-restrictive tiers in the state's reopening framework this week, allowing more businesses to open up. Such changes will be easier for counties as the state administers more vaccines to communities that have been hardest hit by the virus.

The above video is from previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycaliforniavaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
LA County to resume full parking enforcement April 1
San Bernardino County ER doctor reflects on pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden holds 1st news conference of presidency | LIVE
We asked 3 doctors if they'd do orange tier activities
Protesters, police face off at Echo Park Lake
Murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Baldwin Park
LA County to resume full parking enforcement April 1
SF mayor announces new safety measures for Asian community
What fans can expect at Angel Stadium as tickets go on sale
Show More
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
Former PA college student sentenced 7 to 20 years for poisoning roommate
Disney testing facial recognition technology for entry to Walt Disney World
Police seek public's help to identify suspects in West Hollywood robbery
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
More TOP STORIES News