WATCH LIVE: Dr. Ghaly to announce changes to vaccine priority, reopening tiers in California

By Alix Martichoux
After Gov. Gavin Newsom made a few big announcements Monday, it's up to Dr. Mark Ghaly to delve into the details. California's Health and Human Services secretary is set to give an update on the state's new vaccine rollout plan and tier changes that affect counties' reopening.

We'll be streaming Ghaly's press conference live at noon. Check back to watch and read updates.

First up are the reopening updates. After Newsom announced the regional stay-at-home orders would be lifting immediately, California counties were thrown back into the color-coded reopening system to govern what can and can't reopen.

All but four counties are in the most restrictive, or purple, tier. But that could change today -- Ghaly is expected to give an update on county tiers based on the latest COVID-19 case rates.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

Perhaps even more anticipated is Ghaly's update on California's vaccine rollout plan. Gov. Newsom said Monday that after teachers, food and agricultural workers in Tier 1B, the state would move to an age-based priority system.

That's much simpler than the old plan, which included everyone from "water and wastewater" workers to the "communications and IT" sector in Tier 1C.

We're expecting to hear more details on the new age-based priority system from Ghaly at noon. Check back for updates.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

