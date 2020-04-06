Coronavirus

Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from Gov. Gavin Newsom, LAUSD superintendent, LA County officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

MONDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update on upcoming school year
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on statewide COVID-19 response
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County officials discuss local coronavirus impact, response
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

