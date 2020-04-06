Coronavirus

Live updates: Back-to-school town hall, COVID response update from OC officials

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

THURSDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: Orange County officials update on COVID response
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

3 p.m.: ABC7 Back-to-School Town Hall: Answers Parents Need to Know
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

