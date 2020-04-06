Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from Gov. Gavin Newson, LAUSD superintendent, LA County officials

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.
MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE
4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
8 a.m.: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner provides update on reopening schools
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on state's response to COVID-19, wildfires
12:30 p.m.: President Trump to discuss coronavirus testing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County officials discuss latest on local COVID-19 response, impact
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News