Coronavirus

Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from LA County officials, Q&A with Loyola Law School professor on election security

Watch live events here for updates on the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

TUESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly hosts a video conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in California.

1 p.m.: Justin Levitt, Professor of Law at LMU Loyola Law School answers viewers' questions about voting, ballot security and more.
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
6 p.m.: Adrienne Alpert will moderate a forum in the race for supervisor in L.A. County's second district.
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES


WATCH | Here's a breakdown of each tier in Newsom's reopening framework
EMBED More News Videos

Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.



RELATED VIDEO | What goes into creating a vaccine for COVID-19?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclive updatecoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
Ventura County moves to 'red' tier in CA reopening framework
Pentagon chiefs to quarantine after top official's positive COVID test
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Fugitive wanted for double murder arrested in Burbank
Ventura County moves to 'red' tier in CA reopening framework
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Newsom warns of 'second wave,' urges CA to be vigilant against COVID
Good boy! Dog helps save OC family from house fire
Selena's husband says he wishes he had amnesia on day she died
Show More
EDD employee says thousands losing benefits by mistake
Facebook removes Trump post saying flu is more lethal than COVID
Pentagon chiefs to quarantine after top official's positive COVID test
UCLA professor shares Nobel Prize in Physics
Transgender woman brutally stabbed in MacArthur Park
More TOP STORIES News