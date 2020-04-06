Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from LA County officials, Q&A with Loyola Law School professor on election security

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.
TUESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE
4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly hosts a video conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in California.
1 p.m.: Justin Levitt, Professor of Law at LMU Loyola Law School answers viewers' questions about voting, ballot security and more.
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
6 p.m.: Adrienne Alpert will moderate a forum in the race for supervisor in L.A. County's second district.
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
RELATED STORIES
WATCH | Here's a breakdown of each tier in Newsom's reopening framework
RELATED VIDEO | What goes into creating a vaccine for COVID-19?