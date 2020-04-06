Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News at 5 is streaming now

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom daily briefing
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County daily briefing
2 p.m. President Trump, coronavirus task force daily briefing
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers daily press conference
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
San Bernardino County offers jobs support amid life changes
LA County's plan for easing COVID restrictions unveiled
Atwater Village jewelry shop burglarized during COVID-19 closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC officials expect to start easing COVID-19 restrictions in May
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
LA County's plan for easing COVID restrictions unveiled
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Atwater Village jewelry shop burglarized during COVID-19 closure
Show More
SoCal prepares for heat wave amid Stay Home order
Designer switches gears, makes fashionable face masks
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 848
COVID crisis: OC deploys virtual one-stop center for job seekers
Long Beach company makes vital part for ventilators
More TOP STORIES News