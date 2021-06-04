Reopening California

WATCH LIVE: First 15 winners of $50,000 California vaccine lottery prizes to be drawn Friday

By Elisa Navarro
EMBED <>More Videos

Gov. Newsom draws first 15 winners of $50K COVID-19 vaccine lottery

You could be eligible to win some cash if you've received your COVID-19 vaccination. California will select the first 15 winners of a $50,000 grand prize as part of the state's "Vax for the Win" program on Friday.

At 10:00 am, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state leaders will select those 15 winners for the randomized $50,000 Fridays drawing. Another group of 15 people will be drawn next week.

We will be streaming the drawing at 10:00 am. Check back here for updates.

RELATED: How to enter the California vaccine lottery: Eligibility information and prizes

It's all leading up to California's economic reopening on June 15, where another $1.5 million will be awarded to ten lucky Californians who've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

There were concerns that some active-duty military members and veterans wouldn't be on the state's list to potentially win money for getting the vaccine.

The incentive program's website clearly states to be eligible, you must get vaccinated at any site in California that reports to CAIR. There were concerns that some active-duty military members and veterans wouldn't be on the state's list to potentially win money for getting the vaccine because VA Hospitals do not report to CAIR.

On Friday, the Governor's Office and the VA Long Beach Healthcare system confirmed that people vaccinated at a VA location in California will now be part of the drawing.

RELATED: Newsom unveils $116.5M COVID vaccine incentive plan ahead of state's June 15 reopening

The "Vax for the Win" program is also giving out $50 prepaid or grocery cards for two million newly vaccinated people ahead of the state's reopening.

The cards are available to state residents who are 12 years old or older, and can be spent at any Albertsons or Kroger-operated grocery store. A $50 Mastercard option, which can be spent anywhere, is also available.

RELATED: California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15
EMBED More News Videos

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahealthvaccinescoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereopening californialotterycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Cal/OSHA votes to approve new workplace mask rules
CA will let to-go cocktails stay after June 15, Newsom says
LA County offers Dodger tickets as vaccine incentive
Nordstrom looking to hire thousands in California
TOP STORIES
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to graduation
16-year-old's murder, stepmom's arrest shock neighbors
Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least Jan. 2023
Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California
How to enter the California vaccine lottery
Young father killed with one punch following fender bender
US adds modest 559,000 jobs, a sign of more hiring struggles
Show More
Father, stepmother arrested in murder of Pomona teen
Gov. report makes no definitive finding about UFOs: Sources
Ex-NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez now produces his own wine
National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals
710 Freeway: All NB lanes reopened after fatal crash in Long Beach
More TOP STORIES News