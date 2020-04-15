LIVE: Mayor Garcetti announces plans to scale back 'safer-at-home' orders in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to discuss during Wednesday's coronavirus press conference the city's plans to start scaling back public health restrictions once the pandemic subsides.
As Garcetti recently extended the city's "safer-at-home" orders to May 15, he said the relaxed parking laws will also be extended to that date.
There were 257 new coronavirus cases among Los Angeles residents confirmed Tuesday, increasing the total to 4,462. There were 670 additional cases confirmed in Los Angeles County, raising the total to 10,047.
There were also 46 new deaths reported throughout the county, the largest single-day jump in fatalities since the pandemic began, according to officials. The number of county fatalities from the coronavirus sits at 366.
Garcetti said he will look for a significant drop in COVID-19 cases before "reopening" Los Angeles.
The mayor's announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom's press conference Tuesday when he detailed a six-point plan to relax the state's stay-at-home restrictions.
The parameters and tools that are needed before the state can implement major changes to the state's stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 interventions includes a widespread expansion of coronavirus testing and "vigilant" protection against infection of California's most vulnerable residents.
In Los Angeles as of last Friday, masks are now legally required, not just recommended, when visiting businesses such as grocery stores that remain open to the public. Both customers and workers at those businesses must wear face coverings under an order from Mayor Eric Garcetti.
Additionally, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation is not issuing citations to people who don't move their cars on street sweeping days, and non-metered parking limits in residential areas are also not being enforced.
Commercial areas and parking near businesses deemed essential by the "safer-at-home" orders will still be enforced. Examples of the relaxed parking laws are available at ladot.lacity.org/coronavirus
Garcetti announced Tuesday financial relief grants will be made available to artists who are struggling through the pandemic, and the city's Department of Cultural Affairs has compiled a list of "arts resources.''
The emergency relief grants are for people whose shows were canceled or if they experienced other hardship due to the pandemic, Garcetti said.
The first round of funding is only available if people apply by May 1, and artists can visit culturela.org for more information.
