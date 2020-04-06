Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives daily coronavirus response update

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10 a.m. Mayor Garcetti opens COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on coronavirus response
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in Los Angeles
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

