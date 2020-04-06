WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives daily coronavirus response update

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.
MONDAY LIVE SCHEDULE
4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10 a.m. Mayor Garcetti opens COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on coronavirus response
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in Los Angeles
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News