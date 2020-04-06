Coronavirus

Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from LA County officials, Gov. Gavin Newsom

Watch live events here for updates on the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on states response to pandemic

1 p.m.: Coronavirus briefing from Los Angeles County officials
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



WATCH | Here's a breakdown of each tier in Newsom's reopening framework
EMBED More News Videos

Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.



RELATED VIDEO | What goes into creating a vaccine for COVID-19?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiclive updatecoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue - and plexiglass
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
NFL COVID-19 outbreak: Can the league really get through the 2020 season? What we know about new positive coronavirus tests
OC health officials recommend theme parks reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA will dedicate 30% of land to conservation, Newsom announces
Bodycam vid shows attack on LAPD officer at Harbor station
Police: Father, 2 girls found dead in murder-suicide in Placentia
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
DOJ officials were 'driving force' behind migrant children separation
Mail carrier arrested for allegedly dumping mail, including ballots
No charges against deputies who shot, killed son of 'Tarzan' actor
Show More
Video shows allegedly drunk mom crash into home with 3 kids in SUV
CA sees no link between school reopenings and spread of COVID-19
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
OC health officials recommend theme parks reopen
Report says poor planning, heat caused CA blackouts
More TOP STORIES News