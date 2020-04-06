Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Los Angeles County gives daily coronavirus update

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

1 p.m.: Los Angeles County public health officials news conference
2 p.m. Orange County health officials news conference
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

