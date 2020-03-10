Coronavirus Southern California updates: First death, new cases reported in Los Angeles County - WATCH LIVE

The 28 coronavirus cases reported in the county includes three in Long Beach and one in Pasadena.
The county's first COVID-19 death was a woman who was visiting Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Public Health.
Pasadena health officials confirmed the city's first case of novel coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Pasadena Public Health Department, the patient is a resident and was known to have close contact with a confirmed case outside of Pasadena. The patient has been in quarantine since the exposure occurred and is recovering.
Earlier Wednesday in Los Angeles, health officials said the patient who died was a woman in her 60s who was visiting friends and had extensive travel over the last month, including a "long layover" in South Korea.
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center said the death occurred at their hospital, although the county did not mention where the patient died.
A statement from the hospital said the patient was admitted Monday and was in full cardiac arrest before receiving treatment.
A family member disclosed the patient's travel history and the patient's symptoms were evaluated.
"The patient was immediately placed in isolation and LACDPH was notified of the potential case," the statement said. "With approval from LACDPH, samples were submitted to the public health lab for COVID-19 testing. Unfortunately, the patient died shortly after admission due to complications from their illness."
The hospital stated it has identified staff who came into contact with the patient and are following the L.A. County Department of Public Health's guidelines about health care worker exposure.
The county reported six new positive cases of coronavirus, including three people who are "household contacts" of a previously confirmed case involving a county resident. One of those new patients is hospitalized.
The other cases include two people who recently traveled. One person is a county resident who traveled to France and returned home ill. The other resident traveled to a religious conference out of state and was a close contact of someone at the conference who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. And also one resident with no known travel or close contact exposure, presumed to be the second case of community-acquired infection. That person is also hospitalized.
State officials announced Wednesday that most visits to state prisons will be canceled statewide until further notice.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation wrote: "CDCR values visitation as an essential part of rehabilitation, but at this time the Department must make difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons."
The department said there would be an exception made for "family visits," defined as private visits with immediate family members that take place in apartment-like facilities on prison grounds and last 30 to 40 hours. Usually family visits are restricted to one per every three to five months. Family visits will be allowed to continue.
Health officials continue to monitor the number of confirmed cases in Southern California as concerned residents are already beginning to experience the impact of the pandemic on their daily lives.
Here are the current number of novel coronavirus cases across the Southland:
March 10, 2020
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October over coronavirus concerns
The festival organizers confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously." Organizers say Coachella will take place October 9-11 & October 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place October 23-25. They also said that tickets purchased for the original April dates will be honored for the reschedule October dates, but that ticket holders can also get refunds if they are unable to attend.
The spreading virus has also prompted entertainment organizers to postpone and cancel several events in Southern California. Pearl Jam has announced that it is postponing its April concert series at the Forum, RuPaul's DragCon LA was canceled, and the LA Times Festival of Books has been pushed back from April to October.
The Los Angeles Unified School District is expected to consider an emergency declaration at a Tuesday meeting, although district leaders say there is no evidence that the virus has impacted LAUSD schools.
At Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, Service Employees International Union workers held a news conference to express concern that they were given "inadequate training and equipment for the first several weeks of coronavirus spread." The union said workers will distribute their own equipment to other workers throughout the day.
March 9, 2020
5:48 p.m.
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancel audiences amid spread of COVID-19
Concerns over the spread of novel coronavirus have prompted fan favorite shows "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" to take extra precautions.
5:25 p.m.
Medical providers reach out to LA's immigrant community amid coronavirus concerns
A coalition of health care providers and non-profits is reaching out to immigrants who may be apprehensive to seek help in preventing the spread of coronavirus.
5:02 p.m.
13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure
A group of 13 Cal State Northridge students will self-isolate due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced.
12:57 p.m.
OC restaurant chain takes extreme measures to prevent spread of coronavirus
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an Orange County restaurant chain has begun checking customers temperatures as they walk through the door -- and a fever might disqualify some.
Feb. 11, 2020
Quarantine lifted for nearly 200 evacuees at Riverside military base
Nearly 200 evacuees ended a two-week quarantine at a Riverside military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Feb. 5, 2020
4 p.m.
3 Korean Air passengers screened for coronavirus after Las Vegas-bound flight diverted to LAX
A Korean Air flight bound for Las Vegas was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport, where three passengers who had recently been in China were screened for the coronavirus, officials said.
Jan. 26, 2020
10:46 a.m.
Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County
Public health officials on Sunday confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, making it the fourth case of the strain in the United States.