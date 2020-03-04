LA County leaders declare state of emergency, confirm 6 new cases novel of coronavirus - WATCH LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5983962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A second case of coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday night in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as they confirmed six new cases of novel coronavirus in the county.In addition, the county Department of Public Health announced a local health emergency in response to the increase in cases."This declaration of a local emergency will facilitate out efforts to coordinate with all our partners and jointly implement effective strategies to protect our residents," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger.Public health officials said they are aware of an assumed exposure source for all six cases, which rules out the possibility that they were infected through community spread.The county's second case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Tuesday by Kaiser Permanente who is overseeing the care of the patient, currently in self-isolation and being treated as an outpatient, a spokesperson said. Additional details regarding the case were not available.In Orange County, two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though the diagnoses were described as "presumptive positive," pending final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.County health officer Dr. Nichole Quick said the county recently improved its ability to perform COVID-19 testing and therefore "we expect to see more cases here in Orange County."