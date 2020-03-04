Coronavirus

LA County leaders declare state of emergency, confirm 6 new cases novel of coronavirus - WATCH LIVE

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as they confirmed six new cases of novel coronavirus in the county.

In addition, the county Department of Public Health announced a local health emergency in response to the increase in cases.

"This declaration of a local emergency will facilitate out efforts to coordinate with all our partners and jointly implement effective strategies to protect our residents," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Public health officials said they are aware of an assumed exposure source for all six cases, which rules out the possibility that they were infected through community spread.

The county's second case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Tuesday by Kaiser Permanente who is overseeing the care of the patient, currently in self-isolation and being treated as an outpatient, a spokesperson said. Additional details regarding the case were not available.

2nd case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County confirmed, patient in self-isolation

EMBED More News Videos

A second case of coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday night in Los Angeles County.



In Orange County, two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, though the diagnoses were described as "presumptive positive," pending final confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

County health officer Dr. Nichole Quick said the county recently improved its ability to perform COVID-19 testing and therefore "we expect to see more cases here in Orange County."

2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County - and health officials warn to expect more

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angeles city councilcoronaviruslos angeles board of supervisors
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to coronavirus
2nd case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County confirmed
2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County
Gas prices slide as coronavirus outbreak impacts oil industry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WB lanes of 60 Freeway closed in Chino
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders leading in California primary
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Fate in jeopardy for Prop. 13, $15 billion school bond
Show More
2 coronavirus cases reported in Orange County
Protesters interrupt former VP Joe Biden's speech in LA
Chapman University to make test scores optional for admissions
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Sanders campaign files motion to keep LA polls open later
More TOP STORIES News