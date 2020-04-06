Coronavirus

LIVE: LA County officials give latest details on coronavirus cases

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

MONDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner gives update on upcoming school year
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on statewide COVID-19 response
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County officials give update on local coronavirus impact
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

