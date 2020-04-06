Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: LAUSD superintendent provides update on coronavirus response

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

FRIDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: LAUSD update on coronavirus response
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on coronavirus impact across state
1 p.m.: Officials provide update on coronavirus response in LA County
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

