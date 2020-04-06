Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Los Angeles County officials give coronavirus update as nail salons, bars get OK to reopen

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
10 a.m.: Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to announce 'new racial equity initiatives in city government'
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County coronavirus response update
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

