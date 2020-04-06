Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Garcetti gives update on coronavirus impact in LA

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

MONDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner discusses the coronavirus' impact on the upcoming school year
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides an update on California's COVID-19 cases, response efforts
1 p.m.: Health officials in Los Angeles County provide the latest on cases and efforts to slow the virus' spread
2 p.m.: Ventura County authorities hold a news conference after a body was found at Lake Piru during the search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

FRIDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: Robert Fuller's holds news conference in response to Sheriff's Department's findings
12:30 p.m.: Dr. Anu Seshadri answers COVID-19 questions

3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus orange countyreopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
School year won't start with students at LAUSD facilities
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes COVID-19 spike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
School year won't start with students at LAUSD facilities
Fruit vendors apparently harassed by couple in Santa Clarita
LA rent relief program to begin registration Monday amid COVID-19
NY homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
Show More
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
OC officials to hold special meeting on school reopening plan
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Washington Redskins retire team name and logo
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
More TOP STORIES News