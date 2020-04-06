Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in LA

FRIDAY'S LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
12 p.m.: Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses coronavirus response efforts
1 p.m.: Q&A with L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer
3 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

5:15 p.m.: Mayor Eric Garcetti holds a remote press briefing to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

