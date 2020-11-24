California moved six counties into more restrictive reopening tiers Tuesday, the state announced just before noon. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's Health and Human Services Secretary, is holding a press conference at noon to discuss the changes.
We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon. Check back to watch and read updates.
Alpine and Mariposa counties were moved from "yellow" to "orange." Calaveras County was moved from "orange" to "red." Colusa and Del Norte counties were moved from "red" to "purple." Lassen County was moved back two tiers, from "orange" to "purple."
Modoc County is the only one trending in the right direction, moving forward from "red" to "orange."
Now, no counties are left in the yellow tier, the least restrictive of the four.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
All of Southern California is already purple on the state's reopening map, as is most of Central California. Three Bay Area counties were at risk of moving backward: San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties. However, they all remain in the red tier.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Monday that hospitals across the state are expecting to see a rise in cases after Thanksgiving.
RELATED: CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
On Monday, the state reported 8,337 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,110,370. California's seven-day positivity rate was 5.8%, up from last week's 4.6%.
Newsom said people between the ages 18 and 49 make up 60% of all the new COVID-19 cases in the state.
WATCH LIVE: More California counties change tiers as cases surge, health secretary announces
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More