WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom holds press conference to discuss redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools as CA moves toward easing stay-at-home orders

The governor said during his daily press conference Monday that he will break down the fifth point in his six-pronged plan to ease restrictions, which involves redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools and childcare facilities.
Newsom said he'd address the issue during his daily press conference at noon Tuesday.
"The hope and expectation is that we'll be in a position in a number of weeks to make meaningful modifications, but again, the data will guide that, the indicators will guide that, and the only thing that could disrupt that, to set us back, to slow down our capacity to reopen our economy is behavior that's inconsistent with the statewide guidelines."
Additional details about the specifics of the announcement were not released. However, the governor offered some optimism, noting that changes are expected sooner rather than later.
"We'll talk regions, we'll talk sectors, we'll lay out a strategy for phasing those things in," Newsom said regarding Tuesday's announcement. "If the data leads us further, and the indictors continue to hold, in the next few weeks, we'll begin making some meaningful modifications, not the next few months."
Newsom added that the state's "individual collective behavior" will play a key role in the success of stay-at-home orders, referring to Californians flocking to beaches over the weekend amid the first heat wave of the year.
The governor said images showing thousands of people at Orange County beaches "are an example of what not to see'' and "what not to do'' during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The virus is as transmittable as it's ever been...It is ubiquitous, it is invisible, and it remains deadly. Ask the 45 families who lost a loved one in the last 48 hours," he said.
He emphasized that people need to continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines regardless of the weather, noting, "This virus doesn't take the weekends off.' This virus doesn't go home because it's a beautiful sunny day around our coasts."
New research revealed many Californians are apparently more anxious to leave their homes, venturing out despite stay-at-home orders.
The study tracked smartphone data of more than 100 million Americans over a six-week period. Researchers found more people are venturing more than 1 mile from their home every day.
Nationwide, researchers are seeing 10% fewer people staying at home, and every state with the exception of Rhode Island saw a decrease in maintaining physical distancing. Experts are blaming a month of quarantine, warm temperatures and a false sense of security of flattening the curve.
Last week, Newsom announced that hospitals statewide will be able to start scheduling surgeries amid the ongoing coronavirus emergency.
The governor did not, however, offer a specific timeline for when the state's economy will begin reopening or when widespread restrictions will be lifted.
"The pressure to answer that question is very real. I wish I could prescribe a specific date. There is no light switch and there is no date," he said.
The gradual modification will allow for scheduled surgeries to resume in order to treat conditions such as tumors, heart valves and other non-coronavirus medical procedures. The governor stressed the importance of being able to reintroduce capacity across the health care delivery system, while also ensuring that it doesn't "overload the system."
Before making any decision on reopening the state on a wider scope, Newsom said he'd continue to evaluate the state's progress on six key criteria.
Gov. Newsom unveils 6-part plan for easing California's statewide stay-at-home order amid pandemic
Earlier this month, the governor described a six-pronged framework of parameters and tools that are needed before the state can implement major changes to the state's stay-at-home orders and other COVID-19 interventions:
1. A widespread expansion of coronavirus testing;
2. "Vigilant" protection against infection of California's most vulnerable residents;
3. Manage surges at hospitals, enable development of infrastructure and distribution of personal protective equipment, or PPE;
4. Engage researchers in academia, including the University of California, and at health and technology companies on the front lines of the pandemic;
5. "Redraw floor plans" at business locations, schools and childcare facilities with physical distancing in mind;
6. Determining when to re-institute certain measures, such as stay-at-home orders.
