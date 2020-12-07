Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 stay-at-home orders in morning press conference

By Alix Martichoux
Two California regions are officially on modified lockdown Monday, as intensive care capacity reaches critical levels in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response in a Monday morning press conference.

As of Monday, the remaining ICU hospital capacity in each of the state's five regions is:
  • Northern California, ICU capacity at 28.2%: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

  • Bay Area, ICU capacity at 25.7%: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

  • Greater Sacramento, ICU capacity at 20.3%: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

  • San Joaquin Valley, ICU capacity at 6.3%: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

  • Southern California, ICU capacity at 10.9%: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura


The state has mandated a new, modified stay-at-home order starting when a region's ICU capacity drops below 15%. Two regions, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, have dropped below that threshold and enacted stay-at-home orders starting at 12:01 a.m. early Monday morning.

Several Bay Area counties have also decided to move ahead of the state's timeline and implement stay-at-home restrictions starting this week. The health officers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties believe that waiting for ICU capacity to fall below 15% to take action would be too late.

When the stay-at-home order goes into effect, the following must change:
  • Restaurants would close to both indoor and outdoor dining. They could only do takeout or delivery.

  • Bars and wineries have to close (indoor and outdoor)

  • Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services have to close

  • All retail stores can stay open, but must drop capacity to 20%

  • Private gatherings of any size will be prohibited


Over the weekend, new coronavirus cases in California continued to climb. Another 24,735 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. The number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has topped 10,000.

The state's overall remaining ICU capacity has dropped to 14%.

At this point, the state's greatest area of concern is the southern half of California. Riverside County, for example, had a 16.5% testing positivity rate over the weekend. Nearby San Bernardino County is feeling the pressure on its hospitals, the governor said.

Imperial County, which has consistently been a hard-hit area throughout the pandemic, is going to start to pulling patients out of hospitals and give them at-home oxygen treatments to free up space for others who need more acute care. Hospitals in San Bernardino and Riverside counties will likely do the same in the coming weeks, Newsom said.

California is also expecting to receive an additional 815 health care workers to help with back-up medical staffing. The first 500 or so are expected to arrive within a week, and are going to be focused on setting up and staffing overflow centers in Imperial County and Northern California.


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsombay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placecoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Calif. to expand smartphone COVID-19 tracking tool statewide
Long Beach restaurant owners are frustrated with city's outdoor dining ban
Map: See your county's reopening status
Over 33M Californians under new stay home order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 33M Californians under new stay home order
LAUSD suspends in-person tutoring, childcare services amid COVID surge
Seal Beach restaurant owner: "We have to do what is right for everyone"
162K SCE customers face power shutoffs amid fire danger
Cars spin out close to spectators in LA street takeover
LAPD loses veteran officer to COVID-19, agency's 3rd death from virus
SoCal weather: Strong winds, fire danger return Monday
Show More
Deputy injured, suspect killed in shooting in Rowland Heights
Missing 12-year-old boy with special needs found safe in Riverside
Trump administration increases executions as presidency ends
For 1st time, LA County reports 10K COVID-19 cases in a day
Dodger Stadium may serve as COVID-19 vaccination site
More TOP STORIES News